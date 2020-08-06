Bills Star Tre’Davious White Makes Decision On NFL Season

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White has made his decision on whether or not he’ll play in the NFL this season.

After considering opting out due to health concerns related to COVID-19, White has elected to play, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. One of the league’s best defenses will have one of the league’s elite cornerbacks around to anchor it this fall.

In 2019, White earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in his third NFL season. The former LSU star and 2017 first-round pick recorded 58 tackles and 17 passes defensed while leading the NFL with six interceptions.

Considering he’s in the market for a potentially lucrative contract extension, White should be able to help himself immensely with another strong performance in 2020.

Tre’Davious White did not opt out, per source.#BillsMafia — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 6, 2020

Earlier today, before the 4 p.m. ET opt out deadline, White had a message for Bills fans accusing him of being “selfish” because he was considering not playing.

“Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish,” White wrote on Twitter. “No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. You understand now?”

It’s tough to argue with White’s thought process. Whatever decision he made would be worth supporting, but Bills fans should be happy they have their ace cover man locked in for this season.