Bills Star's Advice To Tom Brady: 'Go Play With Your Kids'

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady has not made a decision on his playing future yet, but Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer has some advice for the legendary quarterback.

On his podcast Wednesday, hosted by Volume Sports, Poyer suggested that Brady hang up his clears--for real this time--and go spend time with his children.

“Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year,” Poyer said. “Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said you can’t count Tom out. And sure as s--t he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man.

"I didn’t like watching that game. It was hard to watch. You’re down 27-0 at halftime. He was defeated. You could see he was defeated. I still think he obviously knows everything about everything, the insides and out of football. But it does take 11 to play the game. Go be with your kids, Tom. I appreciate everything you’ve done in this league. I got two picks off of you, one to the crib. Lost both games. I’m 0-11 against you. Yes, please go. Go be with your kids, Tom.”

Surely, Poyer's lack of personal success against Brady's teams did not factor into this take...

Anyway, while Brady is mum on what his next move will be, it hasn't stopped endless speculation about what teams would be good fits for him if he plays in 2023.

Should he retire again, Brady could go spend more time with his kids, like Poyer recommended. He has three of them, two with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and one with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

[ NESN ]