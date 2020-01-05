The final minutes of regulation in the first game of this year’s NFL playoffs produced more insanity than we’ve ever seen. Texans-Bills went completely off the rails.

After blowing a 16-0 lead, the Bills found themselves down 19-16 late in the fourth quarter. However, Buffalo mounted a drive and had the ball at the Texans 28-yard line when the two-minute warning hit.

Even though it was 3rd-and-13 from the 28, the Bills seemed set up for at least a game-tying field goal. That was until a delay of game and sack on consecutive plays seemingly ended all hope for Buffalo.

The fourth down sack came on 4th-and-27 from the Houston 42, prompting several people to question why Buffalo didn’t punt the ball away considering they had all three timeouts.

Why didn’t the Bills punt? — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) January 5, 2020

8-year old playing Madden could’ve managed the last four downs better than Bills did. — Brian Stumpf (@Stumpf_Brian) January 5, 2020

What an absolute implosion by the bills — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 5, 2020

Anyway, following the turnover on downs, Houston got the ball back at the Bills’ 39-yard line with 1:35 remaining. Three runs gained nine yards and forced Buffalo to burn all three of their timeouts.

With 1:21 remaining, Houston head coach Bill O’Brien was faced with a decision: attempt a 47-yard field goal or try and go for the first down to clinch the win. He elected to go for it.

However, Deshaun Watson’s sneak attempt came up short, giving the ball back to Buffalo.

That's a big mistake from Watson. Can't sneak against that front. — Cian (@Cianaf) January 5, 2020

After somehow getting the ball back, the Bills moved into Houston territory. We had a bizarre Josh Allen lateral that nearly proved costly and a review of a spot on third down for additional zaniness, but the drive ended with Stephen Hauschka drilling a field goal from 47 yards out to tie the score with five seconds left.

We’re not heading to overtime in Houston. Tune in to ABC or ESPN to see what madness awaits in the extra session.