Bills Tight End Reportedly Suffered Broken Hand

The Buffalo Bills not only lost a close game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday evening, but also seem to have lost top tight end Dawson Knox to an injury.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Knox broke a bone in his hand during the Bills’ loss. He did stay in the game for a brief while after the injury and even threw a two-point conversion pass to quarterback Josh Allen at one point.

Eventually, Knox left the game and did not return. He made three catches for 25 yards prior to departing the Bills 34-31 loss.

The hope for Buffalo is that Knox, 24, won’t miss much time. The Bills have a bye next weekend before returning to action on Oct. 31 against the Miami Dolphins.

Ideally, that will give Knox time to heal before he’s needed for the back half of the regular season.

Source: #Bills TE Dawson Knox broke a bone in his hand. Timeline TBD but the hope is he won’t miss much time, especially with the bye. Knox threw a 2-point conversion after the injury. Josh Allen, who tried to call it off but was denied by Knox: “That’s why we love him.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 19, 2021

Knox, a third-year player out of Ole Miss, is in the middle of a breakout season. This year, he’s already made 21 catches for 286 yards through the Bills first six games. He’s also hauled in five touchdowns, which equaled his number of scores over the last two seasons combined.

Knox has clearly emerged as a top target for Allen and the Bills explosive offense. Buffalo will be hard-pressed to replace his production in a major way and will likely turn to fellow third-year tight end Tommy Sweeney to help fill the void.

The Bills fell to 4-2 last night and losing Knox made for a fairly disappointing week. However, Buffalo is still in the driver’s seat in the AFC East and should be in line to pick up a handful of wins over the next month.

After a week off, the Bills will take the field on Halloween against Dolphins.