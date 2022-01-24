Bills Tight End Uses 1 Word To Describe Playoff Loss

Bills tight end Dawson Knox still can’t believe his squad lost on Sunday night against the Chiefs.

Knox spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and called the loss “devastating.”

“There’s not much to be said. Everyone kind of feels the same way. It was devastating,” Knox said.

The Bills and their fans thought they had it wrapped up with 13 seconds left. Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis wide open for a touchdown to go up 36-33 and needed just one stop to win the game.

Patrick Mahomes had other ideas though and made two plays in 10 seconds to set up a game-tying 48-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

After Butker made it, the game went to overtime and the Chiefs made sure that the Bills would not see the ball again.

They won the coin toss and then drove down the field for the game-winning touchdown from Mahomes to Travis Kelce. That play sent the Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

The Bills are going to be a force in the NFL for years to come, but this loss will still sting for some time.