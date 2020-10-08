The NFL has apparently found a new date for this weekend’s Bills-Titans game, which is being pushed back due to COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bills-Titans will be played on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET in Nashville. This plan is contingent upon no more positive tests for Titans’ personnel.

Tennessee had its Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and the positive tests continue to roll in. New ones on Thursday officially left the showdown with the Bills in jeopardy.

Because the Bills were originally scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football next week, that game is being pushed back to next Sunday. However, if there are more positive tests among the Titans, they won’t be playing the Bills in Week 5, and the KC-Buffalo game will be back on for a week from today.

Got all that? Good.

The battle between the 3-0 Bills and 3-0 Titans isn’t the only Week 5 game the NFL has had to move. Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos is being shifted to Monday night as part of another Monday Night Football doubleheader.

That game was also moved due to COVID-19-related issues.