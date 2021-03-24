Bills Veteran Has Brutally Honest Comment On Patriots

It didn’t take long for the balance of power in the AFC East to shift dramatically following the departure of Tom Brady from the Patriots in 2020. And one Bills player believes that it may now be a permanent arrangement.

Appearing on Jalen & Jacoby, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins asserted that Tom Brady fueled the Patriots to their two decades of dominance in the division. Without him, he believes that the Bills will be the dominant power in the AFC East for years to come.

“Every year is extremely hard and our focus isn’t on the Patriots. It never is. Not to say it, but Tom Brady was the Patriots’ whole life and Tom Brady isn’t there,” Dawkins said. “So we have a whole different Patriots team that we need to deal with… The Patriots ain’t nothing for us to think about until that time comes up on the schedule. It’s Buffalo Bills era, man. It’s Josh Allen, it’s Stefon Diggs, it’s Cole Beasley. Shoot. It’s Dion Dawkins, it’s Bobby Johnson, it’s Sean McDermott, it’s Brian Daboll. Buffalo, you know what I’m saying? It’s Bills Mafia! We ain’t worried about that. (And) Brandon Beane, Big Baller Beane!”

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 13-3 season and their first AFC East crown since 1995. They also made their first AFC Championship Game appearance since 1993, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills certainly look like a team on the rise. They certainly seem to have a lot more going for them right now than any team in the AFC East, let alone the Patriots.

They have a top 10 quarterback, elite players at almost every position and one of the most respected coaches in the game.

Creating sustained success the way the Patriots or even the Bills of the early-90s will be no easy feat. But the Bills are definitely confident that they can achieve it.

Are we about to enter an era of Patriots-like dominance for the Buffalo Bills?