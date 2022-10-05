Bills Wide Receiver Has Troubling Admission After Entering Concussion Protocol

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

During this past Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Ravens, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was on the receiving end of a vicious hit. It forced him to miss the rest of the game.

McKenzie remains in concussion protocol at this moment. While it seems he's in good spirits, he recently made a troubling admission during an appearance on the Go Long podcast.

McKenzie revealed that last Sunday's hit was so hard that he couldn't move after it happened.

“I think that was my hardest hit I’ve ever gotten. That was the hardest one. Because I couldn’t move. So that has to be the hardest one,” McKenzie said, via ProFootballTalk.

Even though McKenzie went through a very scary experience he acknowledged that it's part of the game.

“It comes with the territory,” McKenzie added. “We choose to play this sport and we know it’s a brutal sport. That’s what happens, and you’ve got to be fine with it. You’ve got to be fine with getting hurt, you’ve got to be fine with getting a concussion, you’ve got to be fine with everything that comes with it. That’s why you sign the contract. So I was fine with it.”

McKenzie has been a consistent contributor for Buffalo this season, hauling in 15 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

It's unclear if McKenzie will be cleared in time for the Bills' upcoming matchup.