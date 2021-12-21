Bills Will Be Without 1 Starting Wide Receiver This Weekend

When the Buffalo Bills take the field for this weekend’s pivotal showdown with the New England Patriots, they’ll be without one of their most reliable wide receivers. On Tuesday, the Bills officially placed wideout Cole Beasley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to report that Beasley tested positive. He will have to sit out for 10 days because he’s unvaccinated.

Beasley, 32, has been one of the most consistent players for the Bills over the past three years. Though he’s a member of a crowded receiving corps, the veteran still has 76 catches for 640 yards and a touchdown this season.

Fortunately for the Bills, they have enough depth at wide receiver to overcome Beasley’s absence. Stefon Diggs is undoubtedly a star, and Gabriel Davis is emerging as a legitimate No. 2 option.

Earlier this year, Beasley was fined by the Bills for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. He explained what happened on his Twitter account.

“I wore a mask that whole day but got fined because I didn’t have it in from entry door to the locker room. Which is literally 5 steps,” Beasley wrote.

Since this incident, Beasley has been relatively quiet about his thoughts on COVID-19 and the NFL’s safety protocols. If all goes well in his recovery, he should be able to suit up for the Bills’ game on Jan. 2 against the Falcons.