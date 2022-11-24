Bills Will Have A Major Boost On Defense For Today's Game

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Jordan Poyer #21of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Tre'Davious White #27 after an interception by Poyer against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are set to get a massive return from one of their best defensive players on Thursday.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White, who has not played since tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last year, will be active and make his season debut against the Detroit Lions this afternoon.

White, who made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019, was in the middle of another outstanding campaign when he got hurt against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 25, 2021.

Getting White back should help the Bills today against Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown. As long as he's healthy, he should provide a major boost to the Buffalo pass defense down the stretch.

The Bills (7-3) will kick off against the 4-6 Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET this afternoon.

CBS will broadcast the action.