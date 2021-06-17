Bills WR Cole Beasley Not Happy, Calls NFLPA “A Joke”

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley isn’t happy with how the NFL is treating its unvaccinated players this off-season.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed on Thursday to maintain strict policies for unvaccinated players. Vaccinated players, meanwhile, won’t face many restrictions at all, offering a worthwhile incentive for those considering getting the vaccine.

Beasley is furious with the updated protocols put in place.

Take a look.

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

Beasley didn’t stop there. He went on to call out the NFLPA, saying it’s a “joke.” He also blasted the NFL for prioritizing money over standing up for its players.

“The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players,” Beasley said, via Twitter. “Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here. … So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah?”

The NFL has made its stance clear: it won’t be requiring its players to get vaccinated. But the latest protocols certainly provide a worthwhile incentive.

Unvaccinated players still have to test for COVID-19 every day and wear masks when with the team. Vaccinated players, meanwhile, won’t have many rules to adhere to for the foreseeable future.