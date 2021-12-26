Look: Bills WR Cole Beasley Reportedly Received Major Fine

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has reportedly been fined on multiple occasions this season for various COVID-19 protocol violations, per a latest report.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the fines have reached a cumulative sum in the range of $100,000.

Beasley was first fined $14,600 in August when league officials were on hand at the Bills facility to review the protocols. That amount has grown since the 32-year-old committed other violations of the NFL’s health and safety guidelines.

“Beasley was fined $14,600 in August on a day league officials were in the facility to review the protocols. The $14,600 fine has been doubled on more than one occasion via video monitoring by the league, ” Mortensen wrote on Twitter Sunday. “One source estimated the $100,000 total sum, another source believed it was just short of that amount.”

Beasley will miss this Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Because he is unvaccinated, he will miss the next 10 days, following his first positive test.

Although he will miss the Bills Week 16 matchup, Beasley will still receive his $261,111 game check.

There are several team execs who believe it's one loophole that needs to be revisited for 2022, believing an unvaccinated player who lands of the Covid-19 reserve list should not be paid if he misses a game or games.

Beasley, who’s received widespread criticism this season because of his comments about COVID-19 vaccines, addressed his positive test on social media earlier in the week. Once again, he took aim at the league’s protocols.

“Just to be clear, Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are,” he wrote on Instagram. “… Thank you for those who support. Everyone else, if you don’t get what’s happening then there is nothing anybody can do for you.”

“Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don’t test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I’m sure he didn’t get this same energy.”

Beasley has played in 14 games this year and has made 76 catches for 640 yards and a touchdown.

“I am feeling fine with mild symptoms,” Beasley added. “Thank you for the support. I look forward to being back out there with my teammates soon.”