Bills WR Is Reportedly ‘Iffy’ To Play In AFC Championship

The Buffalo Bills could be without a key playmaker on offense tonight when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is “iffy” at best to play in the AFC Championship game, according to ESPN insider Chris Mortensen.

Davis is nursing an ankle injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was a limited participant on Friday, making him questionable for Sunday’s game.

Most of the praise this season has gone to Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, but Davis has quietly put together a very solid rookie campaign. He had 35 receptions for 599 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season.

Davis also had an impressive showing in his first playoff game, hauling in four passes for 85 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.

#Bills WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) is "iffy" at best to play today vs. Kansas City, per @mortreport. The underrated rookie had 599 receiving yards and 7 TDs this season. Buffalo elevated veteran Kenny Stills from the practice squad on Saturday. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2021

The Bills have plenty of depth at wide receiver to overcome the loss of Davis, but it’ll still hurt if he’s not on the field nonetheless.

Since there is some uncertainty surrounding Davis’ status for tonight, Buffalo has elevated Kenny Stills from the practice squad. He signed with the team after he was released by the Houston Texans.

Kickoff for the AFC Championship game is at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS. Buffalo is seeking its first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.