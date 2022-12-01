Breaking: Bills Have Made Decision On Von Miller

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Bills will be without pass rusher Von Miller for at least four games. Moments ago, the team placed him on injured reserve.

Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to his knee on Thanksgiving. He had to be carted off the field in Detroit.

Even though Miller has been placed on injured reserve, there's still a chance he'll return later this season.

The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least. Miller sounded eager to return for the Bills' matchup against the Jets on Dec. 11.

"I do have some lateral meniscus damage and it's going to have to be addressed," Miller said on his podcast. "But I do feel like I can, you know, play through that, so I'm just gonna wait a little bit, and let the swelling go down for about 7-10 days and, hopefully, right before the Jets game I will be back."

In 11 games this season, Miller has 21 total tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble.

Miller could be activated by the Bills for a Jan. 2 showdown with the Bengals. That's the earliest he can return to the field.