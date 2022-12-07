Breaking: Bills Make Unfortunate Von Miller Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In a stunning turn of events, Von Miller's 2022 season has ended. Moments ago, Bills head coach Sean McDermott had unfortunate news to share with the media.

Miller underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn ACL. He suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Lions.

Last week, the Bills placed Miller on injured reserve due to lateral meniscus damage. At that time, the belief was that he dodged an ACL injury.

Unfortunately, Miller will now face a lengthy rehab process. He'll also have to miss the Bills' potential playoff run.

Miller has been such an integral part of Buffalo's defense this year. In 11 games this season, the veteran edge rusher has 21 total tackles, eight sacks and one forced fumble.

With Miller out for the season, the Bills will need Shaq Lawson, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones and Greg Rousseau to step up on the defensive line.

Hopefully, Miller will return to full strength for the 2023 season.