Breaking: Damar Hamlin Makes Decision On Bills Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Earlier: Damar Hamlin is apparently at Highmark Stadium this afternoon for Bills-Bengals.

Three weeks ago tomorrow night, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Buffalo's Monday night game in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old had to be revived by CPR and an AED, but has since made a remarkable recovery.

Hamlin is now recovering at home and has spent some time at the Bills' team facility lately. He watched last weekend's playoff win at home, but is in the building today.

CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson reported moments ago on Twitter that Hamlin was currently in the Buffalo locker room.

If we had to guess, Hamlin will probably watch the game from a box suite of some sort, but if he leads the team out onto the field or goes out for the coin toss, the Bills Mafia crowd will explode.

The entire country has been pulling for Hamlin since his horrifying medial emergency earlier this month. It's shaping up that we will all get to see him take an amazing step in his recovery today.

Bills-Bengals will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. If and when Hamlin is introduced, the scene will be an emotional one.

Update: ESPN's Dianna Russini says Hamlin will not be going out onto the field today.

Even if this is the case, it has to be a tremendous lift for his teammates to have him there on game day.