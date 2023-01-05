Breaking: Damar Hamlin's Teammate Announces Major Update

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Moments ago, the NFL world received an incredible update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam announced on Twitter that Hamlin is awake and showing signs of improvement.

"Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," Elam tweeted. "Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"

Of course, this is incredible news for all parties involved in this situation. Everyone has been praying for Hamlin since Monday night's incident.

Hamlin needed his heartbeat restored on the field. He suffered a cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The Bills revealed in a statement that Hamlin has "demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact."

Hamlin's lungs continue to heal, but he's still listed as critically ill.

Though there's still more progress that needs to be made, the fact that Hamlin is awake is undoubtedly a step in the right direction.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Hamlin and his family at this time.