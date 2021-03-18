Breaking: Mitchell Trubisky Makes His Free Agency Decision

Earlier this week, the NFL’s new league year officially kicked off, meaning free agency was finally in full swing.

Just a few days later, the quarterback market is drying up. Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor and several other veteran quarterbacks all signed with new teams this week.

On Thursday afternoon, former Chicago Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky became the latest veteran to ink a new deal. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Trubisky is signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Former Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per @JFowlerESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Earlier this offseason, the New Orleans Saints were mentioned as a possible landing spot for the former No. 2 overall pick. “If Mitch was to hit the open market, might the Saints be an interesting place for him to land,” Jane Slater said on NFL Network.

It’s a great landing spot for Trubisky, who will have the opportunity to re-write his career as a backup for MVP candidate Josh Allen. The Bills have done wonders for Allen’s young career thus far and could do the same for Trubisky.

Allen took a massive jumped forward during the 2020 season after the Bills traded for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He and Trubisky play the same brand of football, using their mobility to create plays.

After starting for the Bears for years, Trubisky finally won’t have the pressure on him to perform. We’ll find out if that’s what he needs to succeed.