Breaking: New York Announces Decision On Bills’ Playoff Game

On Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills received a massive boost as they head into the payoffs.

When Buffalo hosts a playoff game in two weeks, fans will allowed to attend. The decision comes after New York Governor Chris Cuomo granted the team permission to host a certain amount of fans.

The Bills announced the news, confirming that the team will allow over 6,000 fans to attend the game.

“Through New York State, the club has been granted permission to host 6,772 fans at their home Wild Card game that will be played on Jan. 9 or 10,” Buffalo said in a statement. “All fans will be required to obtain a negative COVID test result through the NFL’s testing partner, Bioreference Laboratories in order to attend the game.”

@NYGovCuomo announces that the #Bill can hold 6,700 fans at their first playoff game. #BillsMafia is back. From the team website: https://t.co/i3PNx8SPRA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2020

The team announced it will sell 6,200 tickets for fans. Of course, that leaves plenty of room for family and friends to claim the other 500-plus seats that will be available.

Buffalo clinched a playoff spot a few weeks ago and has been battling the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The Steelers announced backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will start the final game of the season against the Cleveland Browns.

That means the Bills could lock up the No. 2 seed with a win over the Miami Dolphins this weekend. Buffalo would host every team not named the Kansas City Chiefs en route to a Super Bowl berth.