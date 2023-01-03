Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On Bengals vs. Bills

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players huddle after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Moments ago, the NFL announced that it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game this week.

Monday night's showdown between the Bills and Bengals was suspended due to a heartbreaking incident involving Damar Hamlin. The former Pitt safety had to be transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center because he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

Both team were understandably distraught by what transpired.

"After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week," the NFL's statement read. "The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date."

The NFL said that it has not made any changes to its Week 18 schedule yet.

Eventually, the NFL will have to make a final decision on the Bills-Bengals game.

However, the only thing the NFL should be worried about right now is Hamlin's health.

The Bills said Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit. He remains there today in critical condition.