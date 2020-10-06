Brett Favre Has An Extremely Bold Comparison For Josh Allen

No player has improved more this season than Josh Allen. The third-year quarterback has taken that next step as the leader of the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 1,326 yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception through four games.

Allen has been so sensational for Buffalo that he’s receiving praise from legendary quarterback Brett Favre.

“Talking about Josh Allen, man, he looks awesome.That kid is a tremendous talent,” Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He can sling it, he can move. For a big guy, he can really move, but more than anything, we saw that with him the last few years, but what we’re seeing now is he’s taking it to the next level. He’s winning games. He’s putting an exclamation point on the game itself, week in and week out. It’s really – I think for Buffalo fans and the organization – what you’ve been waiting to see.”

Favre also revealed his bold comparison for Allen. It’s safe to say it’s only a matter of time until his prediction goes viral on social media.

“I think Josh Allen will be the new Tom Brady. At some point, he will be running the division.”

"I think Josh Allen will be the new Tom Brady." Hall of Famer @BrettFavre LOVES what he's seen from @BuffaloBills quarterback @JoshAllenQB through the first four weeks of the season.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/VScvMQcGGw — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) October 6, 2020

That is high praise from one of the greatest players in league history.

It’s going to be nearly impossible to reach Tom Brady status, but that just goes to show how dynamic Allen has been for the Bills this season. We always knew he’s an exceptional athlete, however, there were concerns about his accuracy. Well, he’s completed 70.9 percent of his passes this season.

Allen will try to continue his MVP season this Sunday when the Bills take on the Titans.