Brian Winters Signs With New Team Following Release By Jets

Brian Winters has already inked a deal with a new team after being released by the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Jets surprised the NFL world after releasing their longest-tenured player on Sunday. In reality, it wasn’t much of a surprise to Jets fans. Though he’s a valuable starter, Winters was going to make $7-million in 2020. Cutting him gives the Jets more cap space.

While it wasn’t a bad move for New York, Jets fans aren’t going to like where Winters is heading to. The offensive guard is staying in the AFC East division.

Winters inked a deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday. He’ll assume an immediate starting position along the Bills’ offensive line.

After his surprise release yesterday, former #Jets G Brian Winters has landed. He agreed to terms with the #Bills, source said. A starter right as camp begins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2020

This will help a Bills team looking to make some noise in the AFC East this season. The Winters’ signing will definitely give Josh Allen more time in the pocket.

The AFC East division is as open as it’s been in two decades. The Patriots’ dynasty appears to have come to an end after Tom Brady left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bill Belichick’s still in town, but he has major competition this season.

The Bills have emerged as a major contender not only in the AFC East, but the AFC as a whole. Buffalo’s latest signing could prove dividends this upcoming season as Winters looks to shore up a talented offensive line.