Bruce Smith Not Happy With 1 Pro Football Hall Of Famer

Later this year, former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In a recent Instagram post, Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith made it known he doesn't agree with that decision.

Smith, who had 200 sacks over the course of his career with the Bills, doesn't think Boselli accomplished enough to earn a spot in Canton, Ohio.

“A large part of the campaign to promote Tony Boselli into the Hall of Fame seems to hyper focus on a single successful performance he had against me in a 1996 playoff game,” Smith wrote. “On the one hand, I’m quite flattered to be considered the gold standard by which another player’s game can be measured to determine his qualification into the HOF. But on a more serious level, I and other HOFers believe it sets a horrible precedent to negatively zero in on a standing member of the Hall’s play in order to validate the candidacy of a nominee.

“The HOF is an exclusive fraternity that follows a tacit code of conduct which fosters respect and brotherhood between its members. Given the opportunity, any Hall of Famer could use his credentials to boast about his dominance over another member, but such behavior is deemed inappropriate because of the friction and discord it could create within the group. Maintaining harmony and goodwill in the HOF is paramount, and it is precisely why player campaigns have historically been presented respectfully and thoughtfully, allowing the candidate’s stats and complete body of work to speak resoundingly for itself."

Smith then went on to say that all the campaigning that was done for Boselli "undermines the integrity" of the Hall of Fame's election process.

Here's the full statement from Smith:

Smith said Boselli was a formidable opponent during his career, but he doesn't believe he has the résumé that greats like Anthony Munoz, Jonathan Ogden, Willie Roaf and Walter Jones have.

Boselli was on the Jaguars from 1995-2001. During that span, he earned All-Pro honors three times and made the Pro Bowl five times.