Bruce Smith Says The 1990s Bills Had A Gay Player

Many professional athletes, including Raiders DE Carl Nassib, have come out during PRIDE this month. But according to Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith, he once had a gay teammate that no one knew about.

In an interview with TMZ, the NFL’s all-time sack leader revealed that his Buffalo Bills in the 1990s had at least one gay player that he knew about. He said that there may have been another as well.

“We had a gay player in our locker room,” Smith said. “I think it was the mid-to-late ’90s and I think we might have had two but that wasn’t what we were focused on… We were focused on winning games and each and every person that was in that locker room contributing to the goal at hand which was winning football games. None of that other stuff mattered. This was about winning football games and trying to be a good person.”

While it may not have mattered to Bruce Smith or the Bills, the reaction from the wider public may have been different back then. Being gay in the 1990s was far more publicly stigmatized back then than it is now.

Fortunately, this year’s PRIDE has shown that the LGBT+ community has a number of athletes who are not afraid to come out.

Carl Nassib came out and will be the first openly gay athlete to play in an NFL game next year. Soccer player Kumi Yokoyama came out as transgender and intends to transition once they retire.

Both of those athletes received a statement of congratulations from President Joe Biden last week.

There’s still work to be done to ensure that all sports leagues are open to the LGBT+ community. But it’s good to know that an entire NFL locker room in the 1990s was supportive.