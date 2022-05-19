Look: Bruce Smith Speaks On The Buffalo Mass Shooting

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 01: Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith attends the 3rd Annual NFL Honors at Radio City Music Hall on February 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

On Thursday, former players for the Bills and Sabres showed up to the Resource Council of WNY to support the Buffalo community that was impacted by last weekend's mass shooting.

Legendary pass rusher Bruce Smith was one of several former Bills players who volunteered.

Smith had a message to share with the public regarding this mass shooting. He believes the community in Buffalo will come together and heal as one.

"I was just compelled to go to the memorial sight, and I cried like a baby. I wept, but I needed to have that moment so I can start this healing process," Smith said. "And to be here today passing out food with my brother Thurman and Jim and so many others... I bet you this racist did not count on this outpouring of love that's taken place right now, the strengthening of this community that's going on right now. And we're going to build upon that."

You can just hear the pain in Smith's voice. It's evident that he deeply cares for the community.

Earlier this week, crowds came together across the street from the Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket to honor the victims from Saturday's shooting.

Hopefully, the Buffalo community can continue to support each other during this difficult time.