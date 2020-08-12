Buffalo Bills Announce Major Contract News About Coach Sean McDermott

When the 2020 season starts, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will be the longest-tenured coach the team has had since Marv Levy. Now it looks like he’s going to be sticking around for a lot longer.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills have extended McDermott with a six-year contract. McDermott is now tied to the franchise through the 2025 season.

The Bills head coach and former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator has certainly earned the faith of the franchise. In 2017, McDermott led Buffalo to the playoffs after going 9-7, ending a playoff drought that dated back to 1999.

Following a down 6-10 season, Buffalo went 10-6 in 2019 as second-year QB Josh Allen came into his own. It was the team’s best record since the aforementioned 1999 season.

To date, McDermott is 25-23 as the Bills head coach.

The timing of Buffalo’s ascent could hardly have come at a better time.

Their arch-rivals, the New England Patriots, are finally moving forward without Tom Brady. From 2001 to 2019, Brady went 32-3 against the Bills.

Now that he’s off to Tampa Bay, the AFC East feels wide open for the first time in over a decade. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are in the middle of rebuilds that could take years.

With Buffalo enjoying the success they’ve had, and continuing to improve, they could be serious contenders for the division in 2020.

