Buffalo Bills Announce Major Contract News About Coach Sean McDermott

Bills coach Sean McDermott talking to a referee.ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills speaks to back judge Jim Quirk #63 during the second half against the Detroit Lions at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Detroit 14-13. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

When the 2020 season starts, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will be the longest-tenured coach the team has had since Marv Levy. Now it looks like he’s going to be sticking around for a lot longer.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills have extended McDermott with a six-year contract. McDermott is now tied to the franchise through the 2025 season.

The Bills head coach and former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator has certainly earned the faith of the franchise. In 2017, McDermott led Buffalo to the playoffs after going 9-7, ending a playoff drought that dated back to 1999.

Following a down 6-10 season, Buffalo went 10-6 in 2019 as second-year QB Josh Allen came into his own. It was the team’s best record since the aforementioned 1999 season.

To date, McDermott is 25-23 as the Bills head coach.

The timing of Buffalo’s ascent could hardly have come at a better time.

Their arch-rivals, the New England Patriots, are finally moving forward without Tom Brady. From 2001 to 2019, Brady went 32-3 against the Bills.

Now that he’s off to Tampa Bay, the AFC East feels wide open for the first time in over a decade. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are in the middle of rebuilds that could take years.

With Buffalo enjoying the success they’ve had, and continuing to improve, they could be serious contenders for the division in 2020.

Should Sean McDermott and the Bills be the AFC East favorites this coming season?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.