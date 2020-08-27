Buffalo Bills Announce They’ve Released Veteran Kicker

On Thursday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills announced a series of transactions that included one significant surprise.

In the announcement on Thursday, the Bills released veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka. After three seasons with the team, Hauschka will be looking for a new home before the 2020 season.

“The Bills announced the release of a kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Lachlan Edwards on Thursday,” the Bills said in a statement. “Hauschka has kicked for the Bills since 2017 and is entering his 13th NFL season.”

The Bills drafted former Georgia Southern standout Tyler Bass in the sixth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his redshirt junior season, Bass missed just two field goals, going 19-of-21.

Clearly he’s impressed the Bills in camp as the team felt comfortable enough to release their veteran kicker.

During his three seasons in Buffalo, Hauschka made over 80-percent of his field goals. However, in each of the past two seasons, he missed six field goals.

He also missed two extra points during the 2019 season.

Following his struggles in 2019 and the Bills adding a young kicker, it was just a matter of time before Hauschka found himself out of the job. The 13-year veteran could still land on a new team before the 2020 season kicks off.