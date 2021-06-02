A Favorite Emerges For A Potential Zach Ertz Trade

There are expected to be several post-June 1 trades in the NFL this year. One player who could be on the move is Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

Ertz has been the subject of trade rumors dating back to last season. He’s not expected to report to the Eagles at all this offseason as he waits to be traded or released.

According to SportsLine, the Buffalo Bills are the new favorite to trade for Ertz. The Bills recently restructured star wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ contract, leading to more speculation that they plan on dealing for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Buffalo is +200 to engage in a trade for Ertz. The Colts (+300), Chargers (+400), Seahawks (+400) and Cardinals (+500) round out the top five.

You can see the full list of betting odds below.

Bills +200

Colts +300

Chargers +400

Seahawks +400

Cardinals +500

Panthers +700

Jaguars +700

Rams +900

Washington +1000

Ertz made three-straight Pro Bowls from 2017-19, averaging 93 receptions, 968 receiving yards and seven touchdowns per season during that run. However, he was slowed by an ankle sprain in 2020, finishing with just 36 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown.

By waiting until after June 1 to trade Ertz, the Eagles will save $8.5 million against the cap, which is nearly $4 million more than if they traded him earlier this offseason.