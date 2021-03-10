The Buffalo Bills had one of the top passing offenses in the NFL during the 2020 season.

With strong wide receiver options all over the field, the franchise has some leeway heading into this offseason. On Wednesday, the Bills took advantage of that luxury — releasing veteran wideout John Brown.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported the news on Twitter.

Bills have released wideout John Brown, per source. Speedy receiver now available. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 10, 2021

In 2019, John Brown was the Buffalo Bills leading receiver by a pretty large margin. His 1,060 yard season was a career-high figure and the second 1,000+ receiving year of his time in the NFL.

Brown’s contributions took a complete 180 in 2020 — largely due to the signing of First-Team All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs, as well as injuries. While Diggs enjoyed the best season of his career (127 receptions, 1,535 yards), Brown slid down to the No. 4 receiver position on the Bills roster.

With just 458 yards on the year, the former Cardinals wideout collected less than half of his 2020 receiving numbers. The 30-year-old receiver also struggled with injuries this past season, only playing in just nine regular season games for Buffalo.

While Brown could be primed for a bounce-back year in 2021, this offseason was a logical time for the Bills to drop their second-year receiver. According to Spotrac, the Bills saved about $7.9 million in cap space by cutting the veteran wideout.

What team will pick up Brown for the 2021 season?