Buffalo Bills Fans Have Taken Over Houston Before Game vs. Texans

The Buffalo Bills have only made the playoffs twice over the past two decades, but that doesn’t stop their fans from being passionate about their team. Since the franchise is back in the postseason to face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round, ‘Bills Mafia’ is in Texas to make some noise.

Buffalo had a bounce-back year under head coach Sean McDermott. Josh Allen took the next step at quarterback, meanwhile the defense played lights out for the majority of the regular season.

Although the Bills are going to be on the road for the remainder of the postseason, the fans will do everything it takes to be in attendance.

Thousands of Bills fans have been spotted in Houston for today’s showdown with the Texans. It shouldn’t surprise anyone because Buffalo supporters travel well.

As you’d expect, the fans are ready for the playoffs to begin.

Here’s a video showing all the Bills fans in Houston:

Kickoff for the Bills-Texans game is at 4:35 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium.

ESPN will broadcast this AFC showdown.