Jim Kelly Reacts To What He’s Seen From Josh Allen So Far

It wasn’t long ago that many assumed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was destined to be a bust. He started to show some very promising flashes last season, his second in the NFL. This year he’s in the early MVP hunt.

It’s hard to overstate how good the big-armed Bills quarterback has been. Through four games, he’s tossed for 1,326 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just one interception. He’s completing 70.9-percent of his throws, up from 58.8 last year, and he’s very efficient, at nine yards per attempt.

The surprising part of Allen’s game since he entered the league has been his dynamic rushing. Through his first two years, he had 1,141 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. He’s hanging in the pocket more this year, which is a good thing, but he’s still a threat with 83 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also picked up nine first downs with his legs.

Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly is thrilled with what he’s seen from Josh Allen so far this year. He believes Allen is the true successor to his spot as great franchise quarterback, something that largely eluded the Bills over more than two decades.

Jim Kelly loves seeing Josh Allen become heir to Bills throne https://t.co/JODC1JeYOS pic.twitter.com/dVh1bEKZg3 — New York Post (@nypost) October 10, 2020

“I’m very confident in that,” Kelly told the New York Post. “I won’t say 100 percent. But what I see so far, barring injury, I love it. I love his enthusiasm, I like the system that they’re running, I like everything about what’s going on — except for the pandemic that’s going on, because I can’t go watch it.”

Kelly sees some of the same intangible qualities that made him great in Allen’s game, he says. He would like to see him take fewer hits, which definitely seems to be the case with the lower rushing load so far this year.

“No. 1, I think his competitiveness is off the charts,” Kelly said. “He wants to do well. He wants to be great. He wants to win. And his enthusiasm is awesome. His deep throws are a lot better. His accuracy is definitely getting better. But like I said, his competitiveness is off the charts.” […] “Even his first year, first year-and-a-half, his accuracy wasn’t great and he had to work on it, and he did,” Kelly said. “I like what I see now. I would like to see less running. But I definitely do not think that they should take that out of the game plan, because that run-pass option is a tool that they use against defenses. But just know that don’t take too many hits because he is a big target.”

It certainly helps that the Bills front office has made a point to give their young franchise quarterback talent on the outside. He developed quick chemistry with guys like John Brown and Cole Beasley last season, and this offseason the team traded for Stefon Diggs, a bona fide star WR1. Diggs has 26 catches for 403 yards and two scores through four games.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are off to a 4-0 start, and are a serious threat to take the AFC East away from the New England Patriots this fall. The team is scheduled to travel down to face the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday night, a game delayed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Titans’ franchise.

