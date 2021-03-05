Buffalo Bills Make Decision On Pro Bowl Safety Micah Hyde

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is heading into a contract year with the team. But will Buffalo bring him back for that final year?

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bills are not only bringing him back, they’re giving him an extension. Micah Hyde is reportedly signing a two-year extension with the Bills.

Hyde signed a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Bills in 2017. Since then he’s given them their money’s worth, starting 64 games at safety for the Bills since joining them as a free agent.

In that span, Hyde has nine interceptions, 25 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 282 tackles. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and has been a big part of the Bills reaching the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

Micah Hyde was drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers following a stellar career at Iowa. He appeared in 63 games for the Packers in his first four seasons before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Now 30 years of age, Micah Hyde is showing no signs of slowing down. That’s great news for a Buffalo defense that has finished top-three in two of the last three seasons.

Buffalo is coming off an AFC East title win, their first since 1995, and followed that up with an AFC Championship Game appearance.

The Bills will be strong contenders for the AFC and the Super Bowl in 2021. And they’re going to work hard to keep their core intact.