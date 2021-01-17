Bills Make Playoff History With Incredible Pick Six vs. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Points have been hard to come by for both the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills tonight. That makes the incredible play the Bills defense just made unbelievably important.

Down 10-3 late in the third quarter, Lamar Jackson got to work, looking to tie up the game. He led Baltimore on a long, 15-play, 66 yard drive that took nearly nine minutes off the clock. On third-and-goal from the Bills nine-yard line, however, he made a costly mistake.

He fired the ball over the middle to big tight end Mark Andrews, but he was blanketed by Bills defenders. Taron Johnson picked it off just inside of the goal line, saw daylight, and absolutely exploded up the field. He wound up taking it over 100 yards for a touchdown, a massive, potential 14-point swing.

At 101 yards, Johnson tied an NFL record for longest playoff interception. That ties the 1993-94 interception by the Green Bay Packers’ George Teague, in a game against the Detroit Lions. More importantly, it gives the Ravens a huge hurdle to overcome.

Leslie Frazier’s defense came to play against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ impressive rushing attack. They’ve managed 108 yards on 26 carries on the day, while Lamar is just 14-for-24 for 162 yards and that interception.

The Buffalo Bills offense hasn’t been any better against Wink Martindale’s elite Ravens’ defense. Baltimore has a 246-180 yard advantage. In a game like this, though, sometimes it takes just one mistake or one big play to swing a game. Tonight, that may have been one in the same.

The Bills lead 17-3 at the end of the third quarter. Tonight’s game is being broadcast on NBC. The winner of tonight’s game will take on the winner of tomorrow’s Kansas City Chiefs-Cleveland Browns game.

