Buffalo Bills Re-Sign Player Hours After Cutting Him

Thursday was an eventful one for Jake Kumerow. The veteran wife receiver was released, then re-signed, by the Buffalo Bills.

No, Buffalo isn't stringing Kumerow along or indecisive about the 30-year-old wideout. The move was strictly procedural.

By cutting and then re-signing Kumerow, the Bills saved some money against the salary cap.

Kumerow has spent the last two seasons with Buffalo after two years with the Green Bay Packers, where he became a reported favorite of Aaron Rodgers.

Kumerow has played in 21 games with the Bills, catching three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. He has also been a critical special teams player, appearing on 69% of Buffalo's special teams snaps and making five tackles in 2021.

Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder are projected to be Buffalo's top three wide receivers, so Kumerow will have to battle with Isaiah McKenzie, Tavon Austin, Khalil Shakir and others for playing time on offense.