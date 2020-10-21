The Buffalo Bills made a move along the offensive line Wednesday, releasing veteran offensive guard Quinton Spain.

Spain’s release comes as a bit of a surprise. The six-year pro played every offensive snap for the team in 2019, and the Bills signed him to a three-year extension this offseason.

However, after starting the first two games of the year, Span was removed from the starting lineup and also battled injuries. He did not appear in Buffalo’s last two contests, losses against the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.

As news of his release went public, Spain sent a thank you to Bills fans via his Twitter account.

“I want to say thank you to the Bills and #BillsMafia,” Spain wrote. “Just time for a change, but I appreciate y’all.”

I want to say thank you to the Bills and #BillsMafia Just time for a change, but I appreciate y’all. pic.twitter.com/N8B2MTZ9EE — Mr. Undrafted (@quinton_spain) October 21, 2020

Spain, who went undrafted in 2015, came to Buffalo after a four-year stint with the Titans. Now a free agent, he should draw interest from a contending team looking for help along the interior offensive line.

The Bills, meanwhile, 4-2 overall but losers of two straight, will look to get back in the win column this weekend against the New York Jets.