Buffalo Bills Have Released A Notable Wide Receiver

On Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills made an interesting move to their roster due to their depth at wide receiver. In a surprising turn of events, the front office has decided to part ways with Jake Kumerow.

Last week, Kumerow caught a 22-yard missile from Josh Allen to score a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. It was his only catch of that game, but it was certainly a notable one.

Kumerow has been a fan favorite wherever he goes due to his work ethic. So as you’d expect, Buffalo fans were heartbroken when the team announced that Kumerow was released.

The Bills’ decision to release Kumerow could mean that John Brown is ready to return from his ankle injury.

When the Bills have Brown on the field he forms an elite trio with Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs. Let’s also not forget that rookie wideout Gabriel Davis appears to be the real deal. The UCF product has 30 receptions for 459 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Although it’s unfortunate that Kumerow was released on Christmas Eve, he should sign a new deal fairly soon. If he doesn’t have suitors elsewhere, the Bills could add him back to their practice squad.

Perhaps the Packers will consider a reunion with Kumerow, who had 12 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown with them during the 2019 season. Back in September, Aaron Rodgers said Kumerow is “a guy who you love having on the squad.”