Buffalo Bills Reportedly Working Out Veteran Cornerback

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in a notable veteran defensive back for a workout this week.

The Bills will reportedly work out free-agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. With that being said, the Bills aren’t the only team interested in Dunbar.

“The Bills are working out free-agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar, a source said,” Kyed reported via Twitter. “Dunbar was with the Lions earlier this summer and has received interest from a few teams recently.”

Dunbar, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Seattle Seahawks. He started six games for Seattle and totaled 30 tackles and one interception.

The Bills are working out free-agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar, a source said. Dunbar was with the Lions earlier this summer and has received interest from a few teams recently. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 20, 2021

Dunbar has played in the NFL for six years. Five of those came in Washington. The latest came in Seattle. During that span, Dunbar has 180 total tackles and 10 interceptions.

Dunbar is widely viewed as a low-risk, high-reward player. There’s no reason for the Bills to shy away from adding potential talent in the secondary.

Buffalo, in the meantime, is coming off a statement shutout win over the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Josh Allen had 179 yards passing and two touchdowns with one pick. Devin Singletary picked up 82 yards and a score on the ground.

The Bills defense was the biggest bright spot. Holding any team to zero points is no small task. It’s a significant accomplishment for a Buffalo team ready to contend for a Super Bowl.

The Bills are now 1-1 on the season. They’ll play the Washington Football Team this Sunday.