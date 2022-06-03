Buffalo Bills Sign Former First-Round WR

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Over the past few seasons, few players have bounced around the league more than former first-round pick Tavon Austin.

The former collegiate star has played on four teams in the past three seasons and will make it five teams over the past four seasons heading into 2022. That's because Austin inked a deal with a new team on Thursday night.

In a post on Instagram, Austin seemed to have confirmed that he's signing with the Buffalo Bills.

"The #Bills are signing WR Tavon Austin, according to a source and, well, Austin’s IG," NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo also reported on Thursday night. "Former eighth overall pick had 24 catches in seven games with the #Jaguars last year."

Austin started his NFL career as the No. 8 overall pick by the then-St. Louis Rams. He played there for five seasons before he eventually signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

After two seasons with America's Team, Austin's trek around the continental United States officially kicked off. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars over the past two seasons.

Now he'll have the opportunity to show what he can do with a Super Bowl favorite.