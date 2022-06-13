Buffalo Bills Signed Veteran Free Agent On Monday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills added some offensive line depth on Monday, signing a player with ties to the AFC East.

Buffalo announced this afternoon it had added veteran offensive lineman Greg Van Roten on a one-year deal. Van Roten spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, one of Buffalo's division rivals.

The 32-year-old guard appeared in 30 games and made 23 starts for the Jets.

Prior to signing with New York, Van Roten played three seasons with the Carolina Panthers from 2017-19. He played in 37 games and made 27 starts, including all 16 contests during the 2018 season.

The University of Pennsylvania alum began his NFL tenure as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2012. Van Roten appeared in 10 games over two seasons with Green Bay.

From 2014-16, he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad and the CFL's Toronto Argonauts before returning to the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2017 offseason.

After being released by Jacksonville, Van Roten was picked up by the Panthers, which is where he jumpstarted his pro career.