Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways."

Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.

As a result, the 31-year-old Austin will look elsewhere. Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio first reported the news.

Austin is in his 10th NFL season after being drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent his first five with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams before a two-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

Austin appeared in four games for the Green Bay Packers in 2020 before playing in 13 contests and making three starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

For his career, Austin has registered 221 receptions, 2,034 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 1,340 yards and 10 scores.