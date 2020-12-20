The Buffalo Bills are your AFC East Champions. For the first time since 1995, the beloved Western New York franchise has won its division.

The Bills locked up the division with tonight’s dominant 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos. Josh Allen, who has emerged as a true star quarterback this fall, accounted for 392 yards and four touchdowns on the day.

The duo of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley continues to impress. Diggs has been one of the NFL’s best receivers during his first season in Buffalo, recording 11 catches for 147 yards, while Beasley, who has stepped up big in John Brown’s absence, had eight for 112 yards.

The win snaps a long division streak for the New England Patriots, dating back to the 2008 season. At 6-7, the Patriots are on the verge of missing the playoffs altogether, and face the 8-5, Wild Card contending Miami Dolphins Sunday. In any event, both teams are now in a battle for one of those slots, with Buffalo locked into the AFC East crown.

When you can't post a picture of yourself in 1995 because you weren't alive in 1995. #BillsMafia #Bills pic.twitter.com/IXrBfHve9J — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) December 20, 2020

Buffalo Bills fans love to celebrate, win or lose. This fall, we’ve been robbed of many videos of fans going through tables in the parking lot before and after games.

The team is handling that themselves.

#Bills Special Teams joining in on the fun. pic.twitter.com/Q0i1vm4Uvs — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) December 20, 2020

It's been a long time coming… Your Buffalo Bills are AFC East Champions. pic.twitter.com/YTaAZqzEXk — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 20, 2020

For the first time in 25 years, your Buffalo Bills are AFC East Champions! Stay tuned to hear from QB Josh Allen, HC Sean McDermott and more. #BillsMafia https://t.co/8DSjSCVZNb — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 20, 2020

It’s been an impressive effort by the Bills over the last few years, building a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The oft-mocked Josh Allen pick has turned out to be a huge win for the franchise, the defense has been solid for years now, and the addition of Diggs really put the offense over the top.

Ladies and Gents, LET’S PARTY LIKE ITS 1995. The AFC East title is back with it’s rightful owner. The Buffalo Bills are back, America. Deal with it😎#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/kqx6VH2NZB — Kurt Haumesser (@KurtHaumesser88) December 20, 2020

As of today, the team sits in third place in the conference. It may very well pass the 11-2 Pittsburgh Steelers, who they beat last week 26-15. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the AFC at 12-1, in pursuit of back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

The Buffalo Bills finish with games at New England and vs. Miami to end the season.