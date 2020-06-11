Chris Simms Shares His NFL QB Ranking For Josh Allen

Josh Allen did nothing but surpass expectations in year two with the Bills. But he still has a ways to go before he cements his status as Buffalo’s franchise quarterback.

The former No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Wyoming had a breakout season in 2019. Allen led the Bills to a 10-6 regular season record. The season came to a dramatic end in the AFC Divisional Round, as the Texans completed an epic comeback to take down the Bills in overtime.

Looking ahead to the 2020 season, the Bills should improve on both sides of the ball. Buffalo acquired star receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings back in March. Now that Allen has a star receiver in the mix, he should have his best season yet in 2020.

NFL analyst Chris Simms released his latest NFL quarterback rankings this week – Allen checks in at No. 18. If the Bills QB can lead his team to the playoffs for a second-straight year, his ranking will likely improve next year. Here’s what Simms has to say about Allen heading into the upcoming season:

1️⃣8️⃣ Josh Allen

Big-time potential. Huge arm strength (Top 3 in NFL) and rushing ability stretch the defense. Gunslinger mentality hurts at times, but improved in accuracy & decision-making last year. Can’t wait to see what he does w Diggs.#SimmsTop40QB — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 11, 2020

The Diggs acquisition should drastically improve Allen’s play. And it should help the Bills challenge the Patriots in the AFC East division.

New England is now without Tom Brady, meaning Allen and the Jets’ Sam Darnold are the most experienced quarterbacks in the division seeing that rookie Tua Tagovailoa is set to take over in Miami. For the first time in two decades, the AFC East is up for grabs.

If Allen can take advantage of the opportunity, the Bills will be a consistent AFC challenger for years to come.