Cole Beasley Has Message For Bills Fans This Morning

Even as the Buffalo Bills rise to 3-1 on the season – taking a seemingly commanding two-win lead in the AFC East in the process – wide receiver Cole Beasley isn’t satisfied with the state of things. Namely, the way he feels he’s being treated by fans who reject his stance on vaccines.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Beasley accused Bills fans at Highmark Stadium of booing him. He questioned the passion of the Bills fanbase before going on yet another rant about vaccines.

“Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed? #letmein” Beasley tweeted.

Some Bills fans have responded to Beasley by pointing out that they aren’t booing him, but are rather chanting “BEASE!” whenever he makes a big play.

“I was at the WFT game were you were killing it. We were yelling “BEASE!!!” No boos where I was sitting Cole. Keep doing what you’re doing. I’m glad you’re a Bill,” one Bills fan replied.

“I’ve been at every home game and literally no one boos you. We scream BEAAAASE after you make a great play,” wrote another.

“Bro they are saying ‘BEEEEEEEEEEESEEEE,'” a third fan replied.

Cole Beasley has been the NFL’s most vocal opponent of vaccine mandates since the start of 2021. He’s threatened to leave social media and even hinted at not playing football anymore over the issue.

He hasn’t.