Cole Beasley Reveals He Played Through A Brutal Injury

With his team’s season now over, Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was able to share details on the lingering injury he played through late in the year.

Apparently, it was much more serious than anyone likely imagined. Beasley told reporters today that he broke his fibula this season but continued to take the field.

The reliable slot receiver played in 15 regular season games, missing only Week 17 due to injury. He returned to participate in all three of Buffalo’s postseason games.

On Sunday, Beasley saw nine targets and caught seven passes for 88 yards in a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The 31-year-old Beasley has two years remaining on his contract with the Bills. As long as he’s healthy, we don’t see why he won’t be a key contributor next season.

Now, he’ll have the entire offseason to let his leg heal and recuperate.