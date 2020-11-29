Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Assessment Of The Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills handled business on Sunday, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-17 to move to 8-3 on the season and maintain a hold of first place in the AFC East.

Still, FS1’s Colin Cowherd is not sold on Buffalo’s ceiling. His reasoning for being cautious is third-year quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen produced two touchdowns–one rushing and one passing–on Sunday, but also tossed an interception and lost a fumble. His high-variance is what leaves Cowherd questioning Buffalo’s staying power.

“The Bills are a good team but they have a ceiling,” Cowherd tweeted this afternoon. “Josh Allen. Too many dumb plays.”

It is tough to argue that Allen isn’t inconsistent. At his best, he’s dynamic, capable of making plays that few other quarterbacks can.

However, the downside of Allen is that he can be scattershot with his arm and turn the ball over at times. If Buffalo wants to make a run in the hypercompetitive AFC, they will need the third-year starter to tone down that part of his game.

Buffalo is currently one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. The Bills will take on San Francisco next week.