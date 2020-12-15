Colin Cowherd Has Surprising Pick For NFL’s Best Team

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending champs and have the league’s best record, but Colin Cowherd doesn’t think they’re the best team in the NFL at the moment.

That honor belongs to the 10-3 Buffalo Bills, who have won six of their last seven since losing to the Chiefs on October 19. Buffalo’s most recent triumph–a 26-15 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday night–was a definite statement win.

On “The Herd” today, Cowherd argued that Buffalo has been outperforming Kansas City of late and is “absolutely” the best team in the NFL as of this morning.

“They are a Hail Mary away from winning their last seven,” Cowherd said. “The only team in the NFL with 20 or more first downs every game. They’ve allowed fewer than 25 points in three straight games. Their defense leads the NFL by a mile in fourth quarter takeaways, so they’re playing great situational football.”

"This morning, Buffalo is absolutely the best team in the NFL."@ColinCowherd updates his Herd Hierarchy after Week 14: pic.twitter.com/KofdGXBykG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 15, 2020

Cowherd lives for being provocative, so it’s not surprising he’s trying to say another team is better than the Chiefs right now.

I can’t say I agree, but I will give him this. If you were to ask which AFC team has the best chance of knocking Kansas City out of the playoffs, I’d say Buffalo on a day that quarterback Josh Allen is at his best.

Even with an elite defense, you can only slow the Chiefs down so much. You have to be able to score to have a shot at beating KC, which the Bills are capable of doing in bunches when Allen is playing well.