Colin Cowherd Names His No. 1 Team Heading Into The Playoffs

On Tuesday afternoon, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd debuted his new NFL power rankings heading into the playoffs.

Cowherd named the top 10 teams, starting with the Cleveland Browns at No. 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers followed at No. 9 – just one spot ahead of their division rival and Wild Card opponent.

Much of the top-10 went as expected, until Cowherd revealed who was in the No. 4 spot. The FOX Sports host slated the Kansas City Chiefs in at No. 4 – despite the Chiefs finishing with the best record in the league.

Cowherd put the Chiefs two NFC teams in the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints before eventually naming his No. 1 team.

He’s been on the Buffalo Bills bandwagon for the last few weeks and kept that train rolling this week.

The @BuffaloBills remain atop to close out the regular season. @ColinCowherd gives his final regular season Herd Hierarchy: pic.twitter.com/2cOpXtMmRO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 5, 2021

“They’re the first team in the NFL to win their last three games by over 25 points entering the playoffs – since the 1996 Green Bay Packers who won the Super Bowl,” Cowherd said. “When you’re good and you’re on fire, you are no fun to play.

“They can attack you from any angle. Stefon Diggs was the best wide receiver, [Josh] Allen looks like the best quarterback in the league.”

Cowherd isn’t wrong to love the Bills. They’ve been the hottest team in the NFL over the past few weeks and are playing their best football at the right time.

Buffalo faces off against the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round at 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday.