Colin Cowherd Ranks NFL’s 10 Best Teams After Week 2

There were plenty of shocking results during Week 2 of the NFL season, which ultimately led to major changes to Colin Cowherd’s weekly ‘Herd Hierarchy.’

Cowherd usually makes a few tweaks to his ‘Herd Hierarchy,’ especially this early in the season. Teams are still developing identities, and there were so many injuries over the weekend that we’ll most likely see more changes to Cowherd’s power rankings in the near future.

The Chiefs, Ravens and Seahawks validated all the praise they’ve received from the media with marquee wins on Sunday. On the flip side, teams like the Saints were unable to build off their Week 1 success.

Lastly, there were a few franchises that improved to 2-0 on the season but didn’t receive much attention from Cowherd.

Here’s how Cowherd ranks the best teams in the NFL:

Baltimore Ravens Seattle Seahawks Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Rams Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buffalo Bills Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints New England Patriots

Cowherd believes the Ravens don’t have a weakness on their team, which is why he ranked them above all 31 other teams.

It’s surprising to see the Cardinals and Steelers miss the top 10 for Cowherd’s power rankings. Both teams look sharp through two weeks, and it appears Kyler Murray is a dark-horse contender to win MVP.

Do you agree with Cowherd’s power rankings?

