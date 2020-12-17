Colin Cowherd Reveals New Super Bowl LV Prediction

Colin Cowherd makes a lot of predictions on his daily radio show. Today, he shared his updated projection for Super Bowl LV.

While most experts are pegging the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs to make it back to the big game, Cowherd thinks they’ll fall short by one win. He’s got the Buffalo Bills, the AFC’s third seed, beating Kansas City in the conference championship.

In the NFC, Cowherd is taking the No. 2 seed, the New Orleans Saints. He has the Saints topping the fifth-seeded Seattle Seahawks in the NFC title game, one week after the Seahawks knock out the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers.

Cowherd’s full round-by-round predictions can be seen below.

"I like Buffalo today. A better team that's better in the red zone and playing better defense… The Bills upset the Chiefs."@ColinCowherd makes his NFL Playoff predictions: pic.twitter.com/kcGbWGmGzf — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 17, 2020

It might be shocking for some to see Cowherd pick the Bills to be the AFC representative in the Super Bowl, but he’s been on them all week pretty much.

On Tuesday, he called the AFC East leaders the best team in the NFL.

“They are a Hail Mary away from winning their last seven,” Cowherd said. “The only team in the NFL with 20 or more first downs every game. They’ve allowed fewer than 25 points in three straight games. Their defense leads the NFL by a mile in fourth quarter takeaways, so they’re playing great situational football.”

While Cowherd may foresee a Bills-Saints Super Bowl right now, this weekend will actually give us a Chiefs-Saints regular season matchup. The game features two of the top four teams in the NFL, and should be much-see television.