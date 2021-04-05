Colin Cowherd Reveals His 7 Super Bowl Frontrunners

The NFL Draft is still three weeks away and the season won’t start for five months, but Colin Cowherd is already thinking Super Bowl.

As of right now, Cowherd has seven teams in his Super Bowl “bubble.” That’s just under one-quarter of the NFL, and probably a fair amount of true contenders.

Not surprisingly, Cowherd has this past season’s Super Bowl participants–the Kansas City Chiefs and defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers–still in the mix. They are joined by conference runner-ups Buffalo and Green Bay.

Rounding out the seven teams are the Seattle Seahawks, led by Russell Wilson, a longtime Cowherd favorite, the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Clearly, with the last two teams, Cowherd is betting big on the resurgence of Carson Wentz and the continued development of Justin Herbert into a star.

Cowherd regularly updates any of his tiered power rankings, whether they are for teams or players, so we expect this bubble to change over the next few months following the draft, injuries, games being played etc..

For now, it is probably most noteworthy that Cowherd isn’t buying into the Browns (shocker) or Ravens, nor is he banking on Matthew Stafford putting the Rams over the top.